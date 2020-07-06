Milind Soman's Mother Usha Celebrates 81st Birthday in Lockdown with 15 Push-ups

Milind Soman's mother has become quite an inspiration on social media for being absolutely fit even at an advanced age. In the spirit of fitness, Usha Soman celebrated turning 81 with 15 push-ups as her daughter-in-law Ankita baked a cake for her.

Milind posted a video in which his mother is seen doing the push-ups effortlessly, all smiles and wearing a saree.



He captioned the video, "3rd July 2020. 81 amazing years celebrated with a birthday in lockdown. Party with 15 pushups and a jaggery vanilla almond cake baked by @ankita_earthy happy birthday Aai. keep smiling !! #livetoinspire #keepmoving #neverstop #FitnessAddict #love #health #happybirthday".

Milind is known for being a fitness addict. The model and actor gets the drive and energy to run miles from his octogenarian mother. Some time ago, Milind shared a new activity that he has picked up from his mother during the lockdown.

Posting a video, he urged everyone to teach new things to those around when we all have to stay confined at home 24X7. The caption read, "Skipping with @somanusha ! not a new activity for her but new for me. When you are at home 24X7, each one, teach one another! You are old only when you think you are.. #LockdownMantra (sic)."

