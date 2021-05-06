Milind Soman's Throwback Picture in Spandex Shorts Goes Viral

Bollywood actor Milind Soman proved once again why he remains a relevant name in the field of modelling. The actor took a trip down the memory lane on Thursday when he shared an old picture of himself from his modelling days on social media.

In the black-and-white photograph shared on his Instagram page on Thursday, Milind could be seen posing for the camera in a Kashmiri shrug and black spandex shorts.

Remembering those days, the actor-model mentioned that the picture was taken in Delhi in the year 1991 during a modelling photo shoot. He also tagged ace photographer Bharat Sikka who clicked this picture 30 years ago.

As soon as Milind shared the throwback picture, his fans drooled over his look and his friends too appreciated it. Triathlete Abhishek Asha Mishra, who is a two-time Ironman title winner, claimed that this picture was the best among all the past ones he has ever shared as his body appears the strongest in it. Actress Rohini Ramanathan also found his picture stunning.

Some fans of the star, who is known for his chiselled looks and fitness, were curious if he hit the gym or took supplements during his modelling days to get such a physique. Milind promptly replied that he neither ever went to a gym nor did he ever consume any vitamins or supplements. He cleared that he performed bodyweight exercises but targeted no specific body part. He also informed that he had been swimming for around 50 kilometres to 60 kilometres a week for 10 years which helped him in maintaining his body.

Some other fans maintained that the 55-year-old hasn’t aged at all except for the fact that his hair has turned grey.

The Four More Shots Please! actor's photo has received more than 28,000 likes since he has shared it on the photo-sharing app.

