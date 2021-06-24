CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#J&K#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Movies»Milind Soman's Throwback Thursday Treat: Stills from Shoots Over the Years
1-MIN READ

Milind Soman's Throwback Thursday Treat: Stills from Shoots Over the Years

credit : Milind Soman Instagram

credit : Milind Soman Instagram

Milind Soman treated fans to Throwback Thursday on Instagram, sharing stills from various modelling shoots down the years.

Milind Soman treated fans to Throwback Thursday on Instagram, sharing stills from various modelling shoots down the years.

The retrospective pictures from different years of his career took netizens on a journey from being a model to a fitness aficionado.

“1990 — 1994 — 2008 — 2020 #ThrowbackThursday one of my first fashion shoots to one of my last," wrote Milind as caption with the string of images.

RELATED NEWS

During his heydays as a model in the nineties, Milind had courted controversy in India, when he and model Madhu Sapre posed nude in an ad-campaign for a shoe brand, wrapped by a snake.

Last year, Milind was in the eye of the storm again after his wife Ankita Konwar shared pictures that show him running in the nude on a Goa beach to celebrate turning 55.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 24, 2021, 20:19 IST