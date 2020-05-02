MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Milind Soman's Wife Ankita Konwar Calls Him 'Cutie' As Actor Shares Adorable Throwback Pic

Image courtesy: Instagram

Image courtesy: Instagram

Actor-model-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman shared a throwback photograph of himself from his childhood days on Instagram.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 2, 2020, 8:30 AM IST
Share this:

Actor-model-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman shared a throwback photograph of himself from his childhood days on Instagram.

In the picture, he is seen sitting on a tree and smiling at the camera, while his father clicked.

"Milind Soman sitting in a tree with shoes .. 1969. Trying to be cheerful today, after the sad news of yesterday and this morning... #throwbackthursday pic taken by my father, Prabhakar Soman," he captioned the image.

Milind's wife Ankita Konwar commented: "My cutie."

Amid lockdown, Milind recently suggested meditation for peace of mind in these times of COVID-19 stress, often triggered off by all the rumours, speculations and fake news emanating about the disease.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    26,167

    +1,019*  

  • Total Confirmed

    37,336

    +1,971*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    9,951

    +886*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,218

    +66*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 02 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,028,418

    +10,572*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,303,296

    +26,923*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,039,588

    +15,059*  

  • Total DEATHS

    235,290

    +1,292*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres