Milind Soman's Wife Ankita Konwar Calls Him 'Cutie' As Actor Shares Adorable Throwback Pic

Actor-model-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman shared a throwback photograph of himself from his childhood days on Instagram.

In the picture, he is seen sitting on a tree and smiling at the camera, while his father clicked.

"Milind Soman sitting in a tree with shoes .. 1969. Trying to be cheerful today, after the sad news of yesterday and this morning... #throwbackthursday pic taken by my father, Prabhakar Soman," he captioned the image.

Milind's wife Ankita Konwar commented: "My cutie."

Amid lockdown, Milind recently suggested meditation for peace of mind in these times of COVID-19 stress, often triggered off by all the rumours, speculations and fake news emanating about the disease.