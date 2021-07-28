Milind Soman's Wife Ankita Konwar Distressed Over Racial Commentary Northeast Indians are Subjected to

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu became a household name after she bagged a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics under the 49 kg category. Praises from across the country poured in, politicians and celebrities hailed Chanu for her remarkable feat. Commenting on the racism the people of Northeast India encounters and the silver medal won by Chanu, fitness enthusiast Ankita Konwar had called out the hypocrites of society. However, one of the Twitter users referring to Ankita as ‘Mrs Milind Soman’ criticised her for the ‘negative approach’ but the fitness diva corrects him.

In a tweet, Ankita had written that a person living in Northeast India can become an Indian only when they win a medal for the country. She further highlighted the various names which are used to refer to them, including, ‘chinky’, 'chinese', 'nepali', or 'corona'. “India is not just infested with casteism but racism too. Speaking from my experience,” she added.

If you’re from Northeast India, you can become an Indian ONLY when you win a medal for the country.Otherwise we are known as “chinky” “Chinese” “Nepali” or a new addition “corona”.India is not just infested with casteism but racism too.Speaking from my experience. #Hypocrites— Ankita Konwar (@5Earthy) July 27, 2021

The tweet received various reactions from her followers and most of them agreed to what she said. One of the users wrote that he was ashamed of the fact that discrimination is part of their culture. “Realising it actually covers the basics,” replied Ankita. Calling it a sad truth of India, another user blamed the education system as according to him it fails to introduce seven sisters and their culture with rest of the India.

Unfortunately, this is sad truth upto a large extent.I will blame Indian education system for this, as it failed to introduce Seven Sisters & their culture with rest of the India.Surprisingly, not only unsung freedom fighters from NE like Kanaklata Baruah, Haipou Jadonang 1/n— amitg328 🇮🇳 (@amitg328) July 27, 2021

Yip! Totally agree!I was telling my husband the other day of the same. I studied at Wilson College and we had a lot of students from the eastern states and the kind of names they were called, was atrocious. — Angel T (@angel_t_22) July 27, 2021

Not sure if I should like this message as I am ashamed of this fact, discrimination is part of our culture— arvind nadig (@arvind_nadig) July 27, 2021

However, a user was extremely disappointed with Ankita's tweet. The man wrote, "Very negative approach, at least not expected from Mrs Milind." The fitness enthusiast gave a subtle reply to the user. She wrote, "I am Ankita Konwar."

Very negative approach…….. atleasr not expected from mrs milind.— Ashu Mathur (@ashumat1710) July 27, 2021

Some users even highlighted that there are several people who face the same issue of racism and casteism in Northeastern states. Tagging Milind Soman, they asked him to speak on his wife’s ‘negative statement.’ However, Milind has not reacted to the issue.

In 2018, Ankita tied the knot with supermodel and heartthrob Milind Soman in Mumbai.

