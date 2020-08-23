Milind Soman's Wife Ankita Konwar on Trolls: Some Even Said I Must Have Been 12 When He Met Me

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar got married in 2018, and their union raised many people's eyebrows, mostly because of the age gap between the two.
Now, Ankita, 28, has penned a lengthy note on Instagram, talking about the time when the Internet obsessed over her age difference with the 54-year-old actor-model.
Ankita's post was accompanied by a selfie, which she described, writing, "Throwback to a time when people decided I was 16 (or 18 at times, depending on their mood) and brewed all kinds of crazy stories around me and my then-boyfriend/now-husband. Some even went up to say that I must have been 12 when he met me since they 'heard from somewhere' that we have been together for four years already."
In a Humans of Bombay post earlier, Ankita had said she connected with Milind after exchanging numbers at a party and got married after dating for five years.
Referring to trolls, who had flooded the Internet with speculation and comments about Ankita and Milind's age gap, she wrote in her post: "Some of them have absolutely nothing better to do than speak less of someone else online because they clearly lack courage and self-respect... They will always believe you are doing what you're doing only for attention, however good that may be... It is impossible for them to believe that 'good' can actually exist, love actually exists."
Talking about how she dealt with all the negativity on social media, Ankita said, "Oh BTW, how I dealt with it at that time? Laughed at every trash of a news article or every hate comment together with my husband. Always grateful for the laughter those people and their sick mentality brought us though. Here's to always being and staying positive," she wrapped her post.