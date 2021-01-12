Milind Soman's Wife Ankita Konwar Posts Dreamy Video from Maldives But Her Caption Steals the Show

Many celebrities from the entertainment industry headed to ring in the New Year to the Maldives. Some of them also went to the beautiful, island country to mark their first trip of 2021. In a recent Instagram post, Ankita Konwar shared a reel in which she had compiled her happy memories from the Maldives with her husband Milind Soman.

The best part of the post is not actually the reel, it is in fact the caption in which she has taken a dig at people who have been visiting the Maldives during the lockdown period. She has compared the trend of heading to the Maldives with the viral ‘Dalagona Coffee’ trend.

In terms of her reel, she has shared a short clip from her and Milind’s underwater exploration followed by some romantic couple pictures of the two of them. The images have been clicked near the sea. One photo has been taken at the time of sunset, while the other one has been shot under the clear skies. She has added the track from the album Flower in Bloom.

Many people have remarked on the caption saying that it is funnily true. One person said, “I am stealing the caption,” another wrote, “that caption,” a different user said, “Hahaha! On point.” Many people also dropped heart eye and red heart emojis in the comments section.

Milind and Ankita’s fans also extended their love and blessings for the good-looking couple. One person said, “You two are just made for each other. God Bless,” a different person added, “God bless you together,” someone else said, “you two are adorable.”