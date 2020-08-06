Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar's How to Get Bikini Body Post is Lesson in Body Positivity

Ankita Konwar is giving fans an important message about body positivity on Instagram. The 28-year-old wife of model and actor Milind Soman shared a bikini photo of herself at home, with a caption about waiting for the world to change.

In the picture, Ankita is seen leaning against a wall and gazing into the distance, wearing a blue bikini with a floral prints. While reflecting on changes in the world, Ankita also shared her take on getting a bikini body.

"And we keep waiting, waiting on the world to change. Also since we're here, let's be clear on how to get a bikini body. Just wear your damn bikini. #life #bodypositivity #loveyourself #loveyourbody #positivevibes #tuesdaythoughts," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Ankita earned a lot of praise for promoting a positive body image. "I love how u keep it so real ! Your Love story is inspiring! U r gorgeous inside out," one user commented.

Anothe comment read, "I love how you and Milind sir are not obsessed with the perfect body. I have forever been in awe of the dignified way in which he carries himself on shows, but thankfully I discovered you too, while following him, and my respect for you and him has only grown! You guys are so, so down to earth!"

In a subsequent post, Ankita talked about self love. "What does ‘be good to yourself’ mean to you? To me, it means loving every molecule of my existence and enhancing the good in me. It means loving myself unconditionally and being at peace with everything I already have or I may experience. Because of our survival instincts, we do tend to see the negative in everything first and be cautious about everything around us so it takes quite some good amount of practice to only focus on the positive," she posted in a long caption.

Milind and Ankita are both extremely fitness conscious and often post photos and videos of their workouts. Milind's 81-year-old mother Usha too joins them in fitness activities occasionally.