MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Milind Soman's Mother Proves Once Again She's Fit as a Fiddle at 81, See Video

Images: Instagram

Images: Instagram

In a video shared by Milind Soman, his wife Ankita and mother Usha can be seen jumping around on the terrace of their residence on one leg.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 4, 2020, 9:27 PM IST
Share this:

Everyone knows Milind Soman is a fitness champion and is an inspiration to many. Not just the model and actor, his mother provides fitness moytivation to several people as well. At the age of 81, Usha Soman is extremely fit and active.

Milind sometimes shares videos of her fitness activities on his Instagram. In his latest post, Milind's wife Ankita is seen exercising on the terrace with her mother-in-law Usha.

Ankita and her mother-in-law can be seen jumping around on the terrace of their residence on one leg. While Ankita was wearing casual shorts and a top, Usha was wearing a saree which provided no hindrance in her activities.

Milind shared the video with Beyonce's girl power anthem Who Run the World playing in the background. His caption read, "28 and 81 ! Be fit at every age 💪😊 #mygirls".

Actress Bipasha Basu commented, "Awwww Aunty is an inspiration." KOnkona Sen Sharma said, "Every time I do a plank and I'm dying I think of her for inspiration!"

Earlier, Ankita had also shared this video on her Instagram profile. "In all of living, have much fun and laughter. Life is to be enjoyed, not just endured. If I live to be 80 someday, my only wish is to approach it as fit as you are. May you inspire many more," she wrote in the caption.

On Mother's Day last year, Milind had shared a video of Usha doing push-ups in a saree.

Read: On Mother's Day, Milind Soman's 80-year-old Mom Shows How to Ace the Push-up Challenge

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,784

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,072

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    212

     

  • Total DEATHS

    75

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 04 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    874,628

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,182,398

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    243,871

     

  • Total DEATHS

    63,899

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres