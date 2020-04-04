Milind Soman's Mother Proves Once Again She's Fit as a Fiddle at 81, See Video

Everyone knows Milind Soman is a fitness champion and is an inspiration to many. Not just the model and actor, his mother provides fitness moytivation to several people as well. At the age of 81, Usha Soman is extremely fit and active.

Milind sometimes shares videos of her fitness activities on his Instagram. In his latest post, Milind's wife Ankita is seen exercising on the terrace with her mother-in-law Usha.

Ankita and her mother-in-law can be seen jumping around on the terrace of their residence on one leg. While Ankita was wearing casual shorts and a top, Usha was wearing a saree which provided no hindrance in her activities.

Milind shared the video with Beyonce's girl power anthem Who Run the World playing in the background. His caption read, "28 and 81 ! Be fit at every age 💪😊 #mygirls".

Actress Bipasha Basu commented, "Awwww Aunty is an inspiration." KOnkona Sen Sharma said, "Every time I do a plank and I'm dying I think of her for inspiration!"

Earlier, Ankita had also shared this video on her Instagram profile. "In all of living, have much fun and laughter. Life is to be enjoyed, not just endured. If I live to be 80 someday, my only wish is to approach it as fit as you are. May you inspire many more," she wrote in the caption.

On Mother's Day last year, Milind had shared a video of Usha doing push-ups in a saree.

Read: On Mother's Day, Milind Soman's 80-year-old Mom Shows How to Ace the Push-up Challenge