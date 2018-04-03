English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Milla Jovovich And Alfie Allen Set To Star In Paradise Hills
Set in the near future, Paradise Hills follows Uma (Emma Roberts), daughter of a wealthy family, who one day wakes up to find herself detained within a remote reform school for girls.
(Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
The star of The Fifth Element and Resident Evil, Milla Jovovich, and Game of Thrones and John Wick actor Alfie Allen are among those joining Emma Roberts in fantastical boarding school tale Paradise Hills.
Milla Jovovich, Alfie Allen, Jeremy Irvine (War Horse), and Awkwafina (Neighbors 2, Ocean's Eight) are joining the cast of Paradise Hills, the first feature film from Spanish director Alice Waddington.
Already announced were Emma Roberts (Nerve, Scream Queens) Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver, Jem and the Holograms) and rising star Danielle Macdonald (Patti Cake$, Dumplin', Bird Box).
Set in the near future, Paradise Hills follows Uma (Roberts), daughter of a wealthy family, who one day wakes up to find herself detained within a remote reform school for girls.
Jeremy Irvine and Emma Roberts are both involved in 2018's upcoming Billionaire Boys Club. Filming is currently underway in Spain. Paradise Hills was co-written by Nacho Vigalondo, who was responsible for atypical monster movie comedy Colossal and segments in horror collections The ABCs of Death and V/H/S Viral.
Also Watch
Milla Jovovich, Alfie Allen, Jeremy Irvine (War Horse), and Awkwafina (Neighbors 2, Ocean's Eight) are joining the cast of Paradise Hills, the first feature film from Spanish director Alice Waddington.
Already announced were Emma Roberts (Nerve, Scream Queens) Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver, Jem and the Holograms) and rising star Danielle Macdonald (Patti Cake$, Dumplin', Bird Box).
Set in the near future, Paradise Hills follows Uma (Roberts), daughter of a wealthy family, who one day wakes up to find herself detained within a remote reform school for girls.
Jeremy Irvine and Emma Roberts are both involved in 2018's upcoming Billionaire Boys Club. Filming is currently underway in Spain. Paradise Hills was co-written by Nacho Vigalondo, who was responsible for atypical monster movie comedy Colossal and segments in horror collections The ABCs of Death and V/H/S Viral.
Also Watch
-
Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Explainer: How A Question Paper Can Be Leaked
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
Friday 30 March , 2018 Explainer: How A Question Paper Can Be Leaked
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Skip The ATM, IndusInd Bank Customers to Get Balance Info And More on WhatsApp
- Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar Sponsors Mobile Loo On Juhu Beach After Twinkle's Tweet On Public Defecation
- 2018 Bajaj Dominar 400 Price Hiked by Rs 2,000
- BCCI Extends Ratnakar Shetty's Contract Till June 30
- CWG 2018: Channel 9 Loses Accreditation for Violating Opening Ceremony Embargo