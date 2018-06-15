Millie Bobby Brown Bullied Into Deactivating Her Twitter Account

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has deleted her Twitter account after becoming a subject of homophobic memes.This comes days after online hatred forced Star Wars: The Last Jedi actress Kelly Marie Tran off Instagram.The 14-year-old star deleted her account after the hashtag "#TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown" gained momentum. According to TheWrap, the tag first appeared in November but resurfaced in June to coincide with Pride Month, reports foxnews.com.Online trolls have been taking various selfies and media she posted on the account and photoshopping them with crude and homophobic captions designed to make the star, who is pro-LGBTQ, seem to be violently against homosexuality.As Vanity Fair notes, the star wore a pin to the MTV Movie and TV Awards this year to support the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation's "Together" movement.In one image of the star sitting in a car, a caption was doctored to read: "Just got this car. It's pride month hoping to hit a few fa****s today."A similar image of her was captioned, "just ran over a homo xoxo beep beep b****."Another photograph showed the star simply posing with a cup of coffee with a doctored caption reading: "Just bought myself a piping hot coffee to throw on a fa****."Ironically, Brown's secondary Twitter account, @Milliestopshate, which was designed to be a place to share positivity and end cyberbullying, is still active. Her Facebook and Instagram pages remain active as well.