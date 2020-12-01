Millie Bobby Brown Fan Records Her on Camera Against Her Will, Actress Talks About 'Boundaries and Respect'

Being a famous celebrity can feel very lucrative from a distance but with constant attention and adoration, one has to pay a price- no privacy. Actress Millie Bobby Brown recently faced an intrusion of privacy and broke down while talking about it.

The actress was out shopping with her mum when an uncomfortable encounter with a fan left her shaken. She opened up about the incident in a video and cried at the end.

During her private shopping spree, a fan approached her and asked to take a video. Brown turned down the request as it wasn’t a public event for her. She goes on to ask why would someone want to take a video of only her and not like a selfie with both the fan and the celebrity?

“I don't need to justify it to anyone; if I don't want to be taken a video of, I don't have to be,” she said. However, the fan didn’t take notice of her choice and continued to film her without her consent even though Millie explicitly told her she did not want to be recorded.

Millie said as she was approaching to pay her bill, the fan walked past her and began to film her. She requested again not to be filmed. “I'm a human being, like, what more can I ask from you?” she asked the fan. To which the girl replied, “So I can't take a video of a human being?” Millie told her not to when she says no.

“It just makes me upset when people try to push the boundary, and I just wish people were more respectful,” Millie said in her emotional video.

Millie further added that she’s ready to take a picture but pushing her boundaries and fighting with her are against her rights and she has the full right to say to no to being filmed. The reason for the video was to let the fans know that they must show respect and respect boundaries, no matter who the person is or what they do for a living, but people should show respect.

According to Millie, she felt emotional, uncomfortable and disrespected during that moment.

Millie rose to fame with her role as Eleven on the hit science-fiction horror Stranger Things. She was 12 years old at the time and is now 16, still a minor. Millie has been featured in the Time 100 list of most influential people in 2018.