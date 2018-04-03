Millie Bobby Brown Gets $3 Million Raise For Stranger Things Season Three

Actress Millie Bobby Brown is reportedly getting an almost $ 3 million raise in her salary for the third season of Stranger Things.The 14-year-old actress is paid $350,00 per episode for the upcoming third season of the hit thriller series. With that, Brown separates herself from the rest of the young actors in the Netflix series in terms of salary, and was put on par with adult stars Winona Ryder and David Harbour in the "A tier", reports tmz.com. This means Brown earns $3.15 million in total as season 3 has 9 episodes. It shows a massive bump from her original contract, which allegedly states that she will be paid approximately $225,000.According to earlier reports the other young cast members, including Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp, were among the "B tier", collecting $250,000 per episode.Meanwhile, the actors who play teenage characters such as Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery made up the "C tier" with $150,000 per episode. The salary raise arrives after Brown bagged the trophy of Favourite TV Actress award at the 2018 Kids' Choice Awards, which were held on March 24 in Inglewood, California.