Millie Bobby Brown on Future of Stranger Things: Want 2-3 More Seasons

Stranger Things can be best described as the perfect ode to the pop culture of 1980s and its star, Millie Bobby Brown, says she now wants to see the show enter the era of 1990s in the follow-up seasons.

Nostalgia is the USP of the show, which has paid homages to the likes of Steven Spielberg, John Carpenter and Stephen King in its own unique way.

The first three seasons of the show chronicled the supernatural events around the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, in the early 1980s. Brown, who portrays the fan-favourite Eleven, a girl with psychokinetic abilities, says the show should go on for two-three more seasons.

"I want there to be at least two or three more (seasons). I think there's so much more to be explored. Especially, like going into the '90s. Imagine 'Stranger Things' in the '90s. I think 1997-98 would be so cool to explore," the 15-year-old actor said in a group interview.

Brown believes the show can follow the model of animated "Transformers" films that started with 1986's The Transformers: The Movie.

"There's so many different 'Transformers' and I think that there's so many different aspects of each year that happened. I'd love for the show to have more seasons but I don't know. I want to go for more because I love being on the set," the actor says.

The third season, which premiered on Netflix on Thursday, will further explore Eleven's relationship with Mike (Finn Wolfhard).

Brown says the upcoming season features her first ever kiss, something the actor believes is really cool. "It's so cool to get to have your first kiss on screen. I could now show people when I'm older, 'This is my first kiss on screen.' Some people take it in a negative way but I think it's really cool."

The young actor recently made her film debut with blockbuster "Godzilla: King of the Monsters", opposite the likes of Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler and Ken Watanabe.

Going forward, Brown says, she wants to be a part of more films. "It was so overwhelming to be in a film with such a legacy. Godzilla is literally one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. So many movies were made on him. I think over 50. So just to be a part of the legacy was kind of attractive to me, and I'd love to be part of something like that in future.

"'Stranger Things' is iconic and it will always be remembered and same goes for 'Godzilla". I like to be a part of things that are going to be memorable. It's amazing," she said.

Stranger Things season three also features Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and Dacre Montgomery.

Follow @News18Movies for more