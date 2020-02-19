Millie Bobby Brown Shares Heartfelt Post on Fame and Cyber Bullying as She Rings in Her 16th Birthday

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown rang-in her sweet sixteenth with a heartfelt post on social media where she is talking about fame and the negatives that come with it.

The actress, who shot to fame in 2016 as Eleven, a girl with superpowers in the hit Netflix show Stranger Things, has been the target of online hate, time and again. Her relationship with TikTok star Jacob Sartorious was a source of public scrutiny, and invited many mean comments, including one by pop-star Ariana Grande.

Another big incident that severely hurt Brown, forcing her to delete her Twitter handle, was a series of "Millie Bobby Brown is homophobic" memes, in which many people made fake scenarios and memes in which the actress was said to be homophobic and abusive. Though it started as a joke, #TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown started trending on Twitter soon.

The actress addressed these issues in her latest post on social media, along with the fact that she has been constantly criticised for "looking like an adult" because of her fashion sense. Making a video with various clips that formed "The truth about Millie Bobby Brown," the actress talked about how even though fame made her susceptible to hate at a very young age, she will still carry on with her work.

"16 has felt like a long time coming. i feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed. the last few years haven't been easy, I'll admit that. there are moments i get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me. but not ever will i be defeated. ill continue doing what i love and spreading the message in order to make change," she wrote on Instagram.

Stranger Things season 4 will be making a comeback on Netflix soon. David Harbour will as Jim Hopper as it appeared that he is not dead after all and is just taken as a prisoner in Russia.

