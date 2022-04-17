Millind Gaba Ties The Knot With Girlfriend Pria Beniwal; Check First Pictures Here

Punjabi singer and Bigg Boss OTT fame Millind Gaba is now married to his longtime girlfriend Pria Beniwal. The two tied the knot on April 16 in Delhi. Several pictures of their special day are now going viral on social media. While Millind won a golden sherwani, Pria looked absolutely gorgeous in a heavily embroidered lehenga.

Millind and Pria’s pre-wedding ceremonies began earlier this week and were attended by several celebrities including Bhushan Kumar, Mika, Guru Randhawa, Sapna Choudhary, Suresh Raina, Prince Narula, and Suyyash Rai among others. The couple also hosted their mehendi ceremony on Saturday. Check out the pictures here.

Earlier this month, Millind talked about his marriage in conversation with Miss Malini and revealed how he always wanted a big fat Indian wedding. “The weddings that I perform for, are larger-than-life, they are big-fat weddings. I had always dreamt that it should be a grand affair. It should have everyone who has been a part of my journey - those who’ve seen me as a child to now when I’ve achieved something in the industry. My parents should be proud of me," he said.

Millind Gaba has sung several songs including zindagi di paudi, main tera ho gaya, daaru party, she don’t know and nachi nachi among others.

