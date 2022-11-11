Mimi Actress Sai Tamhankar's Latest 'Struggle' Post Gets Flak From Fans; Know Why

Marathi actress Sai Tamhankar is slowly inching towards fame in Bollywood. The actress’s supporting role in the Kriti Sanon-starrer Mimi has earned her praise and appreciation from critics and audiences alike. Sai’s newfound stardom in the B-town has helped her bag another film, titled India Lockdown. Recently, the actress shared a BTS picture on Instagram from the sets of her upcoming project that has grabbed the attention of social media users. However, this time, she is being trolled for it.

In the picture, Sai can be seen lying in a handcart, filled with certain items. Wearing a simple saree, she has covered her face with the drape, resting her head on a big sack, somehow adjusting herself in the small space. The snap also captured one of the crewmen holding an umbrella upon Sai’s head while she is sleeping, presumably to protect her from the heat. The backdrop further reveals other crew members surrounding the shooting scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sai (@saietamhankar)



Along with the post, Sai penned a long caption where she acknowledged the struggles of filming at a remote location. She wrote, “The struggle is real! When we were shooting at a location kilometres away from the base. In between shots we would adapt/adjust and These two words were the core of the lockdown for all of us.”

Sai’s recent post did not sit well with social media users, who thought Sai was being insensitive towards the man holding the umbrella. They pointed out that it was the man who was actually doing all the hard work and not the actress, taking a nap in the handcart.

“It’s not struggling… It is called privilege where someone is holding an umbrella for you while he himself is standing in hot…” wrote one enraged user. “A person to hold an umbrella for you so that you can nap!!! Gr8 adjustment” commented another sarcastically. “Thoda dhup laga toh struggle… waaah waaah” jibed a third individual.

Earlier, Sai had also dropped her BTS photos on Instagram where she ditched her glammed-up avatar and unveiled her simple look from the film. Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sai (@saietamhankar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sai (@saietamhankar)



Talking about Sai’s India Lockdown, the film is embedded with four unique stories, inspired by true events during the Covid-19 pandemic when the whole world faced the repercussions of the lockdown. Besides Sai Tamhankar, the film also stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Prateik Babbar, Aahana Kumra, and Zarin Shihab in prominent roles. Helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar, India Lockdown will be airing on OTT platform Zee5 this year on December 2.

Read all the Latest Movies News here