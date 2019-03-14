Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Memes and Jokes Hit the Internet After Their LS Nominations
Bengali actress-duo Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan have created a virtual storm on social media after their LS nomination for the coming Lok Sabha polls.
Memes, jokes - both crude and witty - comments and likes have flooded Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp. The two actresses have also been trolled by some netizenns, who posted memes of the revealing costumes worn by then in their reel roles.
A native of north Bengal's Jalpaiguri, Chakraborty debuted in the Bengali film industry in 2012 and is set to contest from south Kolkata's Jadavpur constituency while Jahan, who kick started her career as an actress in 2011, will contest from North 24 Pargana district's Basirhat.
Shortly after the announcement on Tuesday, Jahan re-tweeted a post by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, where she wrote she was "happy and proud" that 41 per cent of the TMC's candidates are women.
This particular tweet by the actress has been loved by more than 2,000 people and re-tweeted over 400 times, with many congratulating her and wishing her luck for "the new innings".
Many people have congratulated Chakraborty and some have already announced she would get their "deserved votes". But there are also others who have suggested she stay away from politics to become a good actress.
A substantial section of netizens were not happy with Banerjee's choices.
Terming Banerjee's decision to field a political greenhorn like Chakraborty from the pestigous Jadavpur seat a "disgrace", a netizen said it is an insult to political heavyweights like former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and ex-Lok Sabha speaker Somenath Chatterjee who contested from there multiple times.
"Mimi Chakraborty standing from Jadavpur constituency is a disgrace. Jadavpur has been a cradle of high-profile political fights in the past where heavyweights such as late Somenath Chatterjee our former Chief Minister of Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharya and even the TMC supremo stood from. What kind of political experience does she have," the netizen asked.
Another social media user posted pictures of the two actresses dancing in an item number in their movie and crtiticised Banerjee for fielding them.
"I have to say that MOOmta didi is having wonderful sense of selecting election candidates. MOOmta didi has hit where it hurts," the individual wrote on Facebook.
A popular stand-up comedian from Bengal gave the Trinamool Congress acronym - TMC - a whole new twist by saying that it actually stands for "The Mimi Chakraborty". The post has been liked by over 1,000 social media users.
A Twitter user, clearly upset about the development, said Mamata Banerjee should know that unlike IPL, politics does not need cheer leaders.
"TMC giving seats to candidates who have never had any exposure to politics and probably not have enough time to work for the people if elected. I believe TMC still thinks that Bengalis are dumb film fanatics who would vote for them because they are good looking filmstars...And if they really win, I would doubt if Bengal is really a literate state," another netizen posted.
Nusrat jahan & Mimi Chakraborty asking for votes from their respective constituency . #GODSAVEBENGAL . pic.twitter.com/JKo28SXOMD— Hemant Raha (@hemantraha) March 13, 2019
Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty are actually getting LS tickets?— Pratyasha Rath (@pratyasharath) March 14, 2019
Life is so so unfair.
Election h ya ..?— Big Breaking 🇮🇳 (@big_breaking_) March 14, 2019
TMC Loksabha candidates Mimi Chakravarty & Nusrat Jahan soliciting votes jointly for both their constituencies!
Keep it up babes ! pic.twitter.com/QEAkwN3CAo
Similarly, for Bashirhat, a seat bordering Bangladesh, AITC has put up Nusrat Jahan. Nusrat was involved with Park Street rate accused earlier, now seems to be close with an influential film producer. But a political novice candidate for communally sensitive Bashirhat?— Aparna (@chhuti_is) March 12, 2019
TMC candidates from Jadavpur & Basithar— sanataniamericanhindu (@sanataniameric1) March 13, 2019
Mimi Chakraborty & Nusrat Jahan.
Both are experts in Pubic welfare. pic.twitter.com/wfN7avtJe1
Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty both are TMC MP Candidates. pic.twitter.com/DYgZTs7ALl— Akshay Singh (@Akshaysinghel) March 12, 2019
Whatsapp groups were also flooded by funny memes over the two actress' entry into politics.
While some took a dig at Chakroborty's former companion and Bengali filmmaker Raj Chakraborty, some others made fun of Jahan's lines in a famous toothpaste advertisement.
Bengali actor Rudraneel Chakraborty, who is close to the Trinamool Congress, came out in defence of the two actresses, claiming joining politics from the entertainment industry was very common across the world.
