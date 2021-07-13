Mimi Trailer: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi Back in Small Town Story of Surrogacy Gone Wrong

Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi played an adorable father-daughter pair in Bareilly Ki Barfi. The actors are back with another small-town set story in Mimi, a film about surrogacy. The trailer, which released today, shows Pankaj playing a driver who also strikes a deal with a pair of foreigners looking for a surrogate. He convinces Kriti’s character to become that surrogate in exchange for money, only to realise that the biological parents do not want the child eventually.

The film seems to borrow from several surrogacy stories we’ve seen earlier, but it’s setting in Bikaner and the unusual pairing of Kriti and Pankaj surely makes this one more interesting. The supporting cast of Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak also set the expectations high.

The makers insist that this one will be a solid family entertainer. Mimi is being pitched as a heartening blend of comedy and compassion in a quirky tale of a feisty and carefree girl who becomes a surrogate mom to make a quick buck.

“This trailer is filled with warmth, cheer and laughter, just like the film. Mimi is our first exclusive OTT release, and while a family outing at the cinemas could take some time, with Mimi, we are bringing wholesome cinema to families in the comfort of their homes. We hope Kriti’s lovable and humorous avatar brings joy to as many viewers as possible”, says producer Dinesh Vijan. “Finding two incredible digital collaborators in Jio Cinema and Netflix is very exciting," he adds.

The trailer boasts of some crackling comic chemistry between Pankaj and Kriti, some of their witty lines leaving you in rip roaring splits. It also gives us an interesting glimpse at the plot.

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, Mimi, A Maddock Films production, produced by Dinesh Vijan, directed by Laxman Utekar, starring Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa, starts streaming July 30 onwards on Jio Cinema and Netflix.

