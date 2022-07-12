Mimicry Artist Recreates Alia Bhatt's ROFL 'My Marriage' Goof-up from Koffee With Karan 7; Watch

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently created a massive buzz after sharing fascinating details about her marriage and proposal on the first episode of Koffee With Karan season 7. However, there’s one more reason why Episode 1 has gone viral on the internet. Recently, a digital creator Chandni Mimic, who is known for her mimicry prowess on Instagram, reenacted one of the segments from the episode and netizens are loving it.

At one point, Karan Johar asked the newlywed Alia Bhatt to talk about her marriage. However, the Brahmastra star misunderstood the host and began talking about Karan Johar’s wedding day instead. The host immediately interrupted her to clarify her misunderstanding, once Alia learned what she had done, she broke into laughter uncontrollably. The candid segment thus became one of the hilarious sequences of the episode.

Mimicry artist Chandni hopped on the opportunity and aptly imitated the Bollywood artist, thereby leaving her followers entertained. In the video, she can be seen lip-syncing to Alia’s voiceover, “What? The Day Karan will get married, I’ll be so so so happy. Okay, my marriage”. It’s not even been a day since the video surfaced online, however, it has gained thousands of likes. A slew of her followers also took to the comment section to appreciate Chandni. While one user said, “You are more Alia than Alia herself!” another added, “This was the favourite part of the show and now the favourite video of Chandni Mimic”. One more chimed in to state that it was “Daya Bhabi’s soul entered Alia’s body.”

Speaking of the episode, Alia Bhatt also opened up about adjusting to the elite Kapoor Khandaan after her wedding. She revealed that it’s a different experience for her because the Bhatt family is small, unlike the Kapoors. Hence, what she loves is how the famous family manages to do everything together.

“Enter the Kapoor family where everybody does everything together. You eat together, you do aarti together. It’s like you do everything together. It’s cute. I’ve been through so many moments of culture and family because of the Kapoor family. It has given me a totally new layer of life,” said Alia.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in an intimate yet dreamy wedding on April 14, 2022.

