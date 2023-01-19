Min Yoongi Says He Loves BTS as a Fan, Talks About His Reaction After Band's Break Announcement

BTS member Suga recently had a free-wheeling conversation with BIGBANG member Taeyang and we can’t get over it. Min Yoongi opened up to the K-pop idol in the latest episode of Suchwita and spoke at length about his fellow BTS members. Taeyang recently collaborated with Jimin for the track Vibe and Suga made sure to shower praises on him. He shared that the BTS singer had muscle cramps but kept pushing himself.

The rapper also opened up on the reaction they received when the news went out that they will be taking a break as a band. Saying that he loves BTS as a fan as well, Suga said, “I love my team so much since I am a part of it. But I also love BTS as a fan. We are brothers. I think it was in June. On June 13, some content was aired of us drinking together. And people said the team was breaking up or going on a hiatus. It wasn’t like that at all. We just had to go on a break for unavoidable reasons. But when people were saying those things, the whole situation felt so scary. Why is the world telling us to take a permanent break? Even though you still have so much to do."

Watch the clip here:

Yoongi talking about how he loves his team and they're brothers he even talked about June 13 🙁 pic.twitter.com/4GFbyoIbhp— Shru⁷ (slow) (@bangtinyboyys) January 18, 2023

Suga further spoke about Jimin and how he practised for Vibe. He recalled watching Jimin practice and said that he was surprised. He added that Jimin gets muscle cramps easily, yet he practised.

Meanwhile, Suga was recently appointed as the brand ambassador of the Luxury fashion brand Valentino. This announcement came less than a day after Dior appointed Suga’s fellow band member Park Jimin as their global ambassador.

Read all the Latest Movies News here