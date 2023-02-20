Min Yoongi Wows BTS ARMYs In Cherry Hair For ‘Me, Myself, and Suga’ Photo-Folio

Min Yoongi, better known as Suga, the rapper of the iconic K-Pop boyband BTS, has done it again. Every project he is involved in is a rollercoaster ride from start to finish. One moment he is sharing his fits from Valentino, announcing he is now the global ambassador of the luxury fashion house. Before fans know it, he is sporting cherry hair, camping around desert terrain. The final member to get involved in the group’s ‘Me, Myself &’ project, Yoongi teased a concept surrounding a get-away in the desert. 'Wholly or Whole Me' is his release for BTS' special 8-photo-folio pictorial 'My, Myself, &' project. The short version of 'Wholly or Whole Me' dropped on YouTube and it had the perfect camping vibes.

The concept that Suga decided to focus on was the moment he feels he can be wholly himself. In the desert terrains with a map and compass, the rapper of the group lets members of the ARMY know that he feels entirely himself when he is out there in nature. Who would not agree, when there were the perfect shots of a map and compass, him chilling by the campfire, and looking around with his binoculars? The world-famous star was letting his fans know he feels no one other than himself as Min Yoongi when he is out there on his own, doing what he enjoys the most: camping. This was the time when he could explore all that he likes. Filled with things that he enjoys, captured on his film cameras by himself.

His cherry hair in the photo folio is not the only surprise Yoongi had for his fans. For all those who are in love with his impressive solo discography like Give It To Me and Daechiwta, Agust D is all set to make a return. He is embarking on his first solo tour abroad. The rapper and producer shared a snap of the upcoming tour’s dates and cities on his official Instagram handle. Members of the ARMY can look forward to Yoongi making the United States, Jakarta, Bangkok, Singapore, Seoul, and Japan, his tour stops. He will kick off the tour in April. The end dates of it are yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, BTS is taking a break from their group activities and pursuing their solo careers. The eldest member of the group, Kim Seokjin, is currently doing his mandatory military service. Min Yoongi, the second eldest member, is expected to soon follow in the footsteps of his hyung.

