Mind-Bending Time Travel Movies By Indian Filmmakers 

Who doesn’t want to skip time forward or turn backwards? Though time travel is not a reality as of now, our filmmakers have given us the opportunity to live it through movies. There’s an absolute beast of a list on OTT platforms with Time Travel films that you can binge-watch with your friends. The “what-if” factor makes these movies stand out among other genres.

Check out some of the movies made under this genre below.

Aditya 369 (1991)

The Singeetham Srinivasa Rao directorial stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Mohini, Amrish Puri, and Silk Smitha. Way ahead of its time, this movie emerged as one of the all-time classics in the Telugu film industry. Nandamuri Balakrishna was lauded for his terrific performance in the film.

Fun2shh (2003)

Starring Paresh Rawal, Anuj Sawhney, and Mohammed Iqbal Khan, this film was a favourite among all the 90s kids. However, Fun2shh was a moderate success at the box office.

Love Story 2050 (2008)

Directed by Harry Baweja, Love Story 2050 featured Priyanka Chopra and Harman Baweja in the sci-fi romance drama.

Action Replay (2010)

Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai starrer was directed by Vipul Shah. It also featured Aditya Roy Kapur in a pivotal role. Action Replay was a remake of the 1985 film Back to the Future. The film also met with moderate success.

Indru Netru Naalai (2015)

Tamil film directed by R Ravikumar featured Vishnu Vishal and Miya George. The story revolves around a young man who invents the time machine and gets into trouble with a gangster when he messes up the timelines. The film was a success.

Baar Baar Dekho (2016)

The Hindi movie takes the audience back and forth in time. Starring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra, Baar Baar Dekho received mixed reviews from the audience.

