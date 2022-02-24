Mind-Blowing Tweet Karte Hai: Shilpa Shetty Roasts Kapil Sharma Over His ‘Drunk Tweets’ to PM Narendra Modi

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s hilarious questions, impromptu answers, and roasts always leave fans in splits. The actor-comedian never fails to baffle his audience with his comic timing. However, sometimes the guests on The Kapil Sharma Show take a dig at a couple of incidents or controversies that unfolded involving the comedian. Recently, when Shilpa Shetty, along with her India's Got Talent 9 (IGT) co-judges - rapper Badshah and lyricist Manoj Muntashir - appeared on the show, she did not miss the chance to call hilariously out the comedian over his drunk tweets to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A promo of the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show was shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram. In the video, Shilpa can be seen teasing Kapil by saying, “Talented toh yeh praani hai hi. Comedy itna accha karte hai. Isse badiya talent hai inme lekin. Jaante nahi hai aap us talent k baare mai (This person is so talented; he does excellent comedy. But he has a bigger talent than that. Aren’t you guys aware of it)?"

While the audience as well as Kapil were confused, Shilpa replied, “Mind-blowing tweet karte hai yeh. Aaj kal lekin (His tweets are mind-blowing. But these days…).” Kapil, with a serious expression on his face, stated that these days he tweets less.

To which Shilpa replied, “Haan na? Twitter pe dekha nahi maine. Kyun? Wine k saare shops toh khule hai (Right? I don't see you on Twitter. Why? All the wine shops are open)." Upon hearing Shilpa’s remark, everyone started laughing while Kapil asked her if she had come to the show with full planning to take the mickey out of him.

In his recent Netflix stand-up special, titled I’m Not Done Yet, Kapil had spoken about his controversial tweets to PM Narendra Modi in the past. Kapil had admitted that they were done under the influence of alcohol. “Some tweets were from Johnnie Walker, while some were from Jack Daniels," Kapil said hinting at the liquor brands.

