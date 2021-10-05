Mind Gone Blank: Samantha Akkineni's Father on Her Divorce From Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha parted ways recently, but the Telugu media had been talking about it for quite some time. Initially, the fans of both the actors thought and hoped that these rumours would prove to be wrong and the two would stay together. However, to their disappointment, Chaitanya and Samantha recently shared on Instagram a note wherein they informed everyone about their separation.

The two made it clear in the posts they will continue to remain, friends, just as they were even before they got married. They also requested their fans, well-wishers and media to give them the space to cope with these difficult times.

Now, Samantha’s father Joseph Prabhu has also reacted to his daughter’s divorce. He said that his mind has gone blank ever since he got to know about the separation of their daughter and son-in-law. He added that he hoped that things would soon get better. Even though the decision shocked him, Prabhu said that he was convinced that his daughter thought through her decision.

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni also tweeted about the couple, saying that whatever happened between the two was very unfortunate. He added that what happens between a husband and a wife is a very personal matter. He mentioned that Sam and Chay are dear to him and his family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam. He further said that she will always be dear to them, “May God bless them with strength."

