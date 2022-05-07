‘Mind Your Own Business’: Marathi Actress Veena Jagtap Replies To Troll

Actress Veena Jagtap is a prominent figure in the Marathi television industry. Veena got instant fame after she participated in the reality show Big Boss Marathi 2 in 2019. Recently, there were reports that she will appear on the popular Marathi sitcom, Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kaay Hawa.

There are rumours in the industry about Veena’s relationship with her Bigg Boss co-contestant and actor Shiv Thakare. In the Bigg Boss house both developed a good friendship and reportedly fell in love. Therefore, there has been a constant interest in their relationship status among fans and rumours float on social media about Veena and Shiv on social media at times.

Veena Jagtap is an avid social media user and she has over 4 lakh followers on Instagram. In a recent ‘Ask me a question’ session on Instagram, one user asked Veena about her relationship with Shiv Thakare. The question was not very well received by Veena. She responded on her Instagram story and wrote, “First and Last I am Not Answerable Anything To Anybody regarding my Personal life. Have some morals & Give people Space to Breathe… Do I ever come and ask ki aapka kya chal raha hai ya kya nahi chal raha coz I Always Mind My own Business.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by मनोरंजन मराठी (@manoranjan_marathi_official)

This is not the first time rumours are making rounds on social media about the relationship of Veena and Shiv. Last year, many also speculated about the break up between the two former Bigg Boss contestants after both of them did not wish each other on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

Veena made her debut with the 2013 television show Radha Prem Rangi Rangali. Her performance was appreciated by the audience. Veena has also featured in popular television shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anaan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.