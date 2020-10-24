Mindhunter is Probably Dead But Netizens Aren't Ready to Accept Another 2020 Fatality

On Saturday, Twitterati woke up to the news of Executive Producer David Fincher telling Vulture that his much-loved Netflix serial killer drama series -- Mindhunter -- is “probably” done for good. At the start of 2020 it was reported that Mindhunter actors Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv were being released from their contracts as the third season of the show was being put on an "indefinite hold" because Fincher was busy working on his new feature Mank. However, recently speaking to Vulture when the show maker was if Mindhunter Season 3 appears to be dead, he replied saying, “I think probably.”

“Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was an expensive show. We talked about ‘Finish ‘Mank’ and then see how you feel,’ but I honestly don’t think we’re going to be able to do it for less than I did Season 2. And on some level, you have to be realistic about dollars have to equal eyeballs,” he told the publication.

While 2020 has been harsh to almost everyone, in the final months of the year, netizens aren't ready to accept another fatality. Here's how heartbroken fans reacted to the news:

on my way to sell my kidney so David Fincher can continue to shoot #mindhunter pic.twitter.com/NuGfA2ih7L — nymeria (@standbyriverjp) October 23, 2020

Other garbage shows get to continue yet the ONE show I pine so much for 5 seasons gets canceled. No more Mindhunter, pain.... so much pain....and we'll never know what happens to BTK. He seemed like such a ladies man smh. #Mindhunter pic.twitter.com/KWBwBOtE5d — ℑ (@LycanVisuals) October 23, 2020

People following Mindhunter from the beginning pic.twitter.com/Hg0Y9aw7YS — Jasmine (@imaxednolan) October 24, 2020

me seeing that mindhunter is trending vs seeing why it’s trending pic.twitter.com/oUYas5uyLT — jess✋ fuck the tories (@loraxfanaccount) October 23, 2020

Mindhunter was just cancelled pic.twitter.com/VGWZChuBRW — Jim Cummings (@jimmycthatsme) October 23, 2020

— Cancelaron MINDHUNTER Lois pic.twitter.com/nUnNWYDwIx — La Abuela Garcia ®™ (@rthur013) October 24, 2020

A mix of fact and fiction, Mindhunter is based on the true story of the man who pioneered the science of profiling serial killers. Holden Ford (essayed by Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (essayed by Holt McCallany) were back with the second season of the show as they continued to explore the world of crime by interviewing serial killers.