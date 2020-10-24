News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Movies
2-MIN READ

Mindhunter is Probably Dead But Netizens Aren't Ready to Accept Another 2020 Fatality

Mindhunter is Probably Dead But Netizens Aren't Ready to Accept Another 2020 Fatality

While 2020 has been harsh to almost everyone, in the final months of the year, netizens aren't ready to accept another fatality. Here's how heartbroken fans reacted to Minhunter's 'probable' cancellation.

auther-image

Vaishali Jain

On Saturday, Twitterati woke up to the news of Executive Producer David Fincher telling Vulture that his much-loved Netflix serial killer drama series -- Mindhunter -- is “probably” done for good. At the start of 2020 it was reported that Mindhunter actors Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv were being released from their contracts as the third season of the show was being put on an "indefinite hold" because Fincher was busy working on his new feature Mank. However, recently speaking to Vulture when the show maker was if Mindhunter Season 3 appears to be dead, he replied saying, “I think probably.”

“Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was an expensive show. We talked about ‘Finish ‘Mank’ and then see how you feel,’ but I honestly don’t think we’re going to be able to do it for less than I did Season 2. And on some level, you have to be realistic about dollars have to equal eyeballs,” he told the publication.

While 2020 has been harsh to almost everyone, in the final months of the year, netizens aren't ready to accept another fatality. Here's how heartbroken fans reacted to the news:

A mix of fact and fiction, Mindhunter is based on the true story of the man who pioneered the science of profiling serial killers. Holden Ford (essayed by Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (essayed by Holt McCallany) were back with the second season of the show as they continued to explore the world of crime by interviewing serial killers.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...