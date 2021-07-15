Mindy Has 'Most Amazing Meal' at Priyanka Chopra's Restaurant Sona New York

Actress and writer Mindy Kaling recently visited Priyanka Chopra‘s Sona restaurant in New York. Mindy, who flew to New York from LA for the first time documented her trip, which included a visit to Sona.

Mindy shared a selfie with the menu card and praised the food there. She wrote, “Had the most amazing meal at @priyankachopra’s restaurant @sonanewyork." She also wrote, “Get the cashew chicken meatballs, the Goan fish curry and the gruyere dosa!"

Previously, Priyanka also gushed about the restaurant after she visited it post her return to USA from London. “My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City," she captioned her post.

She also shared a glimpse of the restaurant’s private dining space named ‘Mimi’ after her. “Timeless India all within the heart of New York City. So much love for @sonanewyork. #throwback," she wrote.

Mindy and Priyanka will be collaborating together for a film with an all-Indian cast. Not a lot has been revealed about it except for the fact that Mindy is writing it and the film will be a comedy revolving around an Indian wedding.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mindy is busy promoting the second season of her popular teen drama Never Have I Ever. On the other hand, Priyanka wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You and has been filming her upcoming project Citadel in the UK.

