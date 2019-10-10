Mindy Kaling Says TV Academy Attempted to Deny Her Producer Credit for The Office

While The Office started from the UK, it grabbed more attention from the US. One of the reasons being that the UK version of The Office lasted two seasons whereas the US version lasted 9 seasons.

Steve Carell's Michael Scott was one of the major faces on the show but there were many others who contributed to the humour and drama on the series. One of these being Mindy Kaling who appeared on the show as Kelly Kapoor.

Nevertheless, Mindy Kaling is a woman of multiple talents. Apart from acting she also played a role in the behind the scenes work of The Office as well. Out of 201 episodes, she wrote 21 episodes herself and served as one of the executive producers on the show.

In a recent interview with Elle Magazine, Kaling revealed that earlier the Academy behind the Emmy Awards had attempted to strip her of her credits as a producer of the show. While the Academy later tried to justify it stating that there were too many people in the list, Kaling claims this was because she was the only woman of color in the list of producers.

Mindy Kaling also revealed that she was made to go to extreme lengths to prove her credit and contribution towards the show.

The Academy tried to justify this move stating, "No one person was singled out. There was an increasing concern years ago regarding the number of performers and writers seeking producer credits. At the time the Producers Guild worked with the Television Academy to correctly vet producer eligibility. Every performer producer and writer-producer was asked to justify their producer credits."

Mindy Kaling, on the other hand, had a different story to tell. Talking about it she said, "They made me, not any of the other producers, fill out a whole form and write an essay about all my contributions as a writer and a producer. I had to get letters from all the other male, white producers saying that I had contributed when my actual record stood for itself. " She also took to Twitter to address the issue.

I’ve never wanted to bring up that incident because The Office was one of the greatest creative experiences of my life, and who would want to have an adversarial relationship with the Academy, who has the ongoing power to enhance our careers with awards? (1) — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) October 9, 2019

(2) But I worked so hard and it was humiliating. I had written so many episodes, put in so much time in the editing room, just to have the Academy discard it because they couldn’t fathom I was capable of doing it all. Thankfully I was rescued by my friends, the other producers. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) October 9, 2019

Following The Office, Mindy Kaling served as a writer and producer on other television series like The Mindy Project, Champions and Four Weddings and a Funeral.

