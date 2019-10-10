Take the pledge to vote

Mindy Kaling Says TV Academy Attempted to Deny Her Producer Credit for The Office

Mindy Kaling served as an executive producer on the US version of The Office. Out of 201 episodes, she wrote 21 episodes.

Updated:October 10, 2019, 2:14 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Mindy Kaling Instagram
Image Courtesy: Mindy Kaling Instagram

While The Office started from the UK, it grabbed more attention from the US. One of the reasons being that the UK version of The Office lasted two seasons whereas the US version lasted 9 seasons.

Steve Carell's Michael Scott was one of the major faces on the show but there were many others who contributed to the humour and drama on the series. One of these being Mindy Kaling who appeared on the show as Kelly Kapoor.

Nevertheless, Mindy Kaling is a woman of multiple talents. Apart from acting she also played a role in the behind the scenes work of The Office as well. Out of 201 episodes, she wrote 21 episodes herself and served as one of the executive producers on the show.

In a recent interview with Elle Magazine, Kaling revealed that earlier the Academy behind the Emmy Awards had attempted to strip her of her credits as a producer of the show. While the Academy later tried to justify it stating that there were too many people in the list, Kaling claims this was because she was the only woman of color in the list of producers.

Mindy Kaling also revealed that she was made to go to extreme lengths to prove her credit and contribution towards the show.

The Academy tried to justify this move stating, "No one person was singled out. There was an increasing concern years ago regarding the number of performers and writers seeking producer credits. At the time the Producers Guild worked with the Television Academy to correctly vet producer eligibility. Every performer producer and writer-producer was asked to justify their producer credits."

Mindy Kaling, on the other hand, had a different story to tell. Talking about it she said, "They made me, not any of the other producers, fill out a whole form and write an essay about all my contributions as a writer and a producer. I had to get letters from all the other male, white producers saying that I had contributed when my actual record stood for itself. " She also took to Twitter to address the issue.

Following The Office, Mindy Kaling served as a writer and producer on other television series like The Mindy Project, Champions and Four Weddings and a Funeral. 

