Mindy Kaling Secretly Welcomes Second Child, a Baby Boy

Actress and show creator Mindy Kaling on Wednesday revealed that she secretly gave birth to a baby boy early in September. Mindy appeared in a virtual episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert where she broke the news to the host.

“I’m telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3,” she told Cobert. When Colbert exclaimed that he did not even know she was pregnant, the actress said, "Yes this is news to a lot of people too." She also revealed the name of her son as Spencer Kaling.

The chat show shared the video of Mindy Kaling's announcement on Instagram. They wrote, "@mindykaling joins @stephenathome tonight and has the best kind of news(sic)."

Mindy is also mother to 2-year-old Katherine Kaling. While Mindy is very private about her life, she recently posted a rare picture with her daughter to talk about the importance of voting in the upcoming Presidential election. She wrote, "#imvotingfor my daughter Kit. I want her to grow up with leaders who think and speak with integrity. Who show that measured and thoughtful responses are not a sign of weakness. I want her to see that her elected leaders can be the children of immigrants, as her mom is. But most importantly, I want her to see a President and Vice President whose capacity for empathy is their greatest quality (sic)."

On the work front, Mindy is busy with multiple projects. She recently released her series of essays titled Nothing Like I Imagined. In 2020 she, along with Lang Fisher created a Netflix comedy-drama titled Never Have I Ever with an Indian character in the lead played by Maitreyee Ramakrishnan. She will also be collaborating with Priyanka Chopra in an untitled wedding comedy drama to be shot in India.