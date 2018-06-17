English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mindy Kaling Slams 'White' Male Critics
Indian-origin actor Mindy Kaling believes she would have been unsuccessful in her career if she had heeded the advise of "white" male critics.
Image: Reuters
Indian-origin actor Mindy Kaling believes she would have been unsuccessful in her career if she had heeded the advise of "white" male critics.
The 38-year-old actor referenced to veteran actor Meryl Streep's comments where she had blasted review aggregator sites for giving too much preference to the opinions of white men.
"Meryl was talking about this, she had a great point of view about it. She made movies for women but they are reviewed by men who don't necessarily value it or don't look at it in the same point of view as a woman doing it, but it seems just unfair," Kaling said, according to Femalefirst.
"Although if I had to base my career on what white men wanted I would be very unsuccessful, so there is obviously an audience out there who want to watch things like (Ocean's 8), what I work on, what Sarah (Paulson) works on," she added.
Kaling believes that a lot of white male critics would actually enjoy her work if they make efforts and see it.
"The thing about so much of what this movie is, I think white men, critics would enjoy it, would enjoy my work, but often I think there is a critic who will damn it in a way because they don't understand it, because they come at it at a different point of view, and they're so powerful, Rotten Tomatoes," Kaling said.
A recent study by USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative that examined the gender and ethnic profile of US critics who wrote about last year's 100 most successful films revealed that 80 per cent of them were men and 82 per cent were white.
