Mine for Life: Ali Abbas Zafar Shares Photo of Romantic Moment with Wife Alicia from Their Wedding

Director Ali Abbas Zafar announced that he has tied the knot with an Instagram post on Monday. Sharing a photo of him holding his bride's hand, he simply said 'Bismillah' in the caption. On Tuesday, the filmmaker shared a romantic moment from their wedding, revealing the face of his bride Alicia.

"1400 years ago Imam Ali said to Fatimah Al- Zahra's, all my worries and sadness disappears. When I look at your face, I feel the same Alicia Zafar," Ali wrote alongwith the photo. Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Bhumi Pednekar and other celebs dropped heart emojis in comments.

The filmmaker recently tied the knot in a private ceremony and shared a glimpse of his big day on social media on Monday. He shared a photo on Instagram that shows him holding the hands of his bride, wearing beautiful traditional outfits.

Ali's close friend actress Katrina Kaif, who has collaborated with him on several films, wrote, "Congratulations to you both." Her Bharat co-star Sunil Grover expressed him excitement, writing, "Congratulationssssssssss!!!!" Actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor also commented on the photo.

Ali started his career in the film industry as an assistant director. He made his directorial and screenwriting debut with the romantic comedy Mere Brother Ki Dulhan in 2011. He has directed hit films such as Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat.

He turned producer last year with Khaali Peeli starring Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter. He has created a new web series, called Tandav, which will premiere on January 15.