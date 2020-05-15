'Mine,' Says Kriti Kharbanda on Pulkit Samrat's New Pic

Actor Pulkit Samrat's new post on social media caught the eyes of many after his rumoured girlfriend dropped a loved-up comment.
Pulkit took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself posing with his adorable husky, Drogo.
The actor captioned the image: "Who's cuter? @drogohusky #drogostagram #huskylife."
Kriti took to the comment section and wrote: "Mine" along with some heart emojis.
On her part, the actress shared a photograph of a delicious-looking dish made by Pulkit, and she said that she feels blessed.
"#blessed @pulkitsamrat you're the best!" she captioned the image.
On the work front, Kriti and Pulkit were co-stars in Anees Bazmee's comedy caper "Pagalpanti".
The duo will be seen together again in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish. The film is slated to release next year.
