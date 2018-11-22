Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar Join 'Mind The Malhotras'

Actors Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar have been roped in for comedy series Mind The Malhotras.Based on Israeli comedy "La Famiglia", "Mind The Malhotras" follows the lives of a perfectly normal suburban family with many reasons to be happy, and even more reasons to go for therapy.Mini will be seen as Shefali and Cyrus as Rishabh. Anandita Pagnis, Nikki Sharma and Yohan Malhotra will be seen as their onscreen children in the show. It also features Sushmita Mukherjee."I was able to identify with the character of Shefali almost instantly and the way Applause Entertainment and Sahil Sangha were seeing this play out made me absolutely confident that this would be the perfect show for me," Mini said in a statement."Mind The Malhotras' is a show which will make you laugh while it explores the intricacies of a married couple's life... one that will feel relevant to everyone today," she added.Talking about the show, Cyrus said: "I was eager to be a part of all the madness! The icing on the cake for me is that the writing is observant and genuinely funny."It is their therapy sessions that provide the entertainment and forms the basis for the series, through which the comical scenes in their family life are revealed.Applause Entertainment, the content studio from the Aditya Birla Group, led by Sameer Nair, has commenced filming of the show.Even as the series follows a larger arch, each episode is a new therapy session in which they bring up embarrassing, bizarre, awkward and insane moments.Nair, who has partnered with Sangha for the Indian adaptation of the Israeli show, also shared that the premise of the series is "very unique, and yet completely relatable with the modern Indian audience".Apart from being the showrunner, Sangha is also co-directing this show along with Ajay Bhuyan.Bhuyan said: "Mind The Malhotras' brings a chance to tell a real and uniquely urban Indian family's story."With our strong, passionate cast of actors and a concept that most people can relate to, this series is both exciting and challenging for us."