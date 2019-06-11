English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mini Mathur Hits Back at Troll, Says I Won't Use Botox
Mini Mathur gave a befitting reply to a social media troll, who asked her to consider getting botox done.
Image courtesy: Mini Mathur/ Instagram
Actress Mini Mathur gave a befitting reply to a social media troll, who asked her to consider getting botox done. The troll commented on Mini's web show Mind The Malhotras, which is out on Amazon Prime Video.
"Story of every couple! 'Mind The Malhotras' in Prime Video knocks it out of the park. Great series, total humour. Kudos to Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar, Denzil Smith... PS: Ms. Mathur, it's botox time."
Mini replied, "Thank you...and no. I will not use botox. It's time the world got comfortable with the fact that women age, their talent does not. Be happy that feisty lead roles are being written for women in their 40s. Would you have rather a 20-year-old playing a 40-year-old Shefali."
Based on Israeli comedy La Famiglia, Mind The Malhotras follows the lives of a perfectly normal suburban family with many reasons to be happy, and even more reasons to go for therapy.
Mind the Malhotras is a hilarious take on modern marriage and family life showcased by depicting awkward and insane moments from a 'seemingly normal' family of five. Mini and Cyrus Sahukar are a couple who seek therapy to save their marriage after their friends file for divorce.
Talking to News18, Mini said that she is now looking forward to more projects like this, since she finds acting way more easier than anchoring. "The web being the way of the world is good with respect to different genres. Actors don't have to be boxed in a kind of age bracket or physical appearance. I'm super excited that this is my debut. From here on, I'm also looking for projects that will excite me because I felt it was done so much easier than what we do as hosts, you know, where you start the show, you end the show, you're the energy and the glue, it's your personality, that shaping the show," said the actress.
