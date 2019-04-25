Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Mini Mathur on Working in Husband Kabir Khan’s Films: I'd Rather Be the Director's Wife on Set

Mini Mathur says she and her filmmaker husband Kabir Khan are both very ambitious for each other and are both each other's sounding board.

IANS

Updated:April 25, 2019, 9:02 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mini Mathur on Working in Husband Kabir Khan’s Films: I'd Rather Be the Director's Wife on Set
Image: Instagram/Mini Mathur
Loading...
Mini Mathur says she was very keen on building her proficiency as a TV host but will hate to play an anchor in films.

The former MTV VJ has hosted many shows, including the popular singing-based reality show Indian Idol. She loves anchoring but when it comes to acting in films, she wants to take up different roles.

"I hate to play an anchor and I dislike the fact that people assume that because I am an anchor, I would only like to play the role of an anchor in a film. Give me different roles," Mini told IANS.

"Kabir and I have a pact that we keep our personal and professional lives separate. I told him that people will accuse him of casting his wife and they would assume that I have no work and that is why I am doing his films," she added.

Mini’s husband Kabir Khan is a popular filmmaker known movies like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. "We love our professional space while we also love our individual lives. We are both very ambitious for each other and we are both each other's sounding board. He knows everything that I do, I know every single word that's in his script and what's happening at any given point. 

"As far as acting in his film, I'll pass it on. I'd rather be the director's wife on the set," she added.



On the professional front, Mini and Cyrus Sahukar recently co-hosted integrated school quiz show Discovery School Super League, which will premiere on April 28 on Discovery Channel, Discovery HD World, Discovery Science and Discovery Kids. The two will also act in the series Mind the Malhotras.

"I kept away from TV soaps as then web wasn't an option. I was never keen on doing films and I was very keen on building my proficiency as a TV host. That's done now. I am in talks with many new projects but it must match what I did in Mind the Malhotras," said Mini. 

"Nowadays with opportunities on the web, we don't have to force fit into a role of playing a ‘bahu' or a young person who has taken a three-year generation leap or put talcum powder in hair and be a ‘dadi'. That world is very far apart from my sensibilities. The web is a great medium and I'm really looking forward to doing some good work on it," she added.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram