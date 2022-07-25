Mini Mathur Shares Unseen Moments From Maldives Vacay Featuring Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Others, Watch

Mini Mathur’s latest Instagram Reel will make you green with envy. The television personality shared a glimpse of her recent visit to the tropical island along with her husband Kabir Khan where she attended actress Katrina Kaif’s birthday. The Bollywood star turned 39 on July 16 and celebrated the occasion along with her family and friends in the Maldives.

The Instagram Reel shared by Mini, shows her walking the pristine white sandy beaches of Maldivian island dressed in a green and purple swimsuit and a matching robe. The swimsuit featured a sexy plunging neckline. Mini embraced the beach wind as she accessorized her look with a pair of sunglasses. The reel was also peppered with some pictures from her recent trip. A group selfie taken by Katrina’s husband and actor Vicky Kaushal showed the people who gathered to celebrate the actress’ birthday. In another shot, Mini shared pictures of meals she had while vacationing.

The 46-year-old was also seen in a neon lime green swimsuit with a white fringed garment worn over it. The reality show host and former model also participated in zip lining across the forests in the Maldives, among other things. The Reel added a punch of zest as Jennifer Lopez’s Let’s Get Loud also played along the video. Sharing the Reel on Instagram, Mini added to the caption, “When your heart is bursting with moments and memories of an amazing celebration… you make a video dump reel.”

Commenting on the post, filmmaker and chroreographer Farah Khan wrote, “Mini so hot!” Chef and television personality Maria Goretti likened Mini’s beach look to that of a “mermaid.” Actress Tisca Chopra also loved Mini’s sartorial choice for the beach as she commented, “So hawt Mins.”

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here