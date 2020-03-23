Mini Mathur Supports Kanika Kapoor, Calls FIR Against the Singer 'A Witch-Hunt'

A day after Sonam Kapoor showed her support for Kanika Kapoor, reality TV personality Mini Mathur has come forward to defend the singer.

Kanika was heavily criticised on social media for failing to abide by self-quarantine following her return from London in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Multiple FIRs were lodged against the singer for negligence and disobedience to the order issued by a public servant, according to PTI.

Extending her support to Kanika, Mini Mathur shared on Twitter, “I don’t know @TheKanikakapoor personally. But why would anyone put her kids & parents to risk KNOWINGLY? Do I think she was irresponsible & ill informed? YES. Is she criminal & Immoral? NO. The FIR is like a witch-hunt! Be compassionate. She is ill.”







"I don’t know @TheKanikakapoor personally. But why would anyone put her kids & parents to risk KNOWINGLY? Do I think she was irresponsible & ill informed? YES. Is she criminal & Immoral ? NO. The FIR is like a witch-hunt ! Be compassionate. She is ill."

Earlier, Sonam had tweeted, "Hey guys @TheKanikakapoor came back on the 9th. India was not self isolating but playing Holi (sic)."

Kanika, best known for songs like Baby Doll and Da Da Dasse, confirmed the news of being tested positive for the novel coronavirus, by sharing a lengthy post on her official Instagram account. Kanika, who had allegedly flown into India from London 10 days ago, claimed that she began to develop flu-like symptoms many days later.

A criminal complaint was filed against the singer before a Bihar court on Saturday accusing her of neglecting and disobeying an order issued by a public servant to prevent the spread of novel corona virus.

The complaint was lodged by advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha before the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Satish Chandra. It alleged that Kapoor hid the fact that she was infected with the coronavirus. The matter will come up for hearing on March 31.

Follow @News18Movies for more