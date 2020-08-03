Minissha Lamba Confirms Her Marriage with Ryan Tham Has Ended in Divorce

Actress Minissha Lamba has confirmed her marriage with restauranter Ryan Tham has ended in a divorce. The official procedure of their separation is also complete.

As per a report, Minissha and Ryan met at a party in 2013 and began dating. Their relationship continued for two years and the duo tied the knot in 2015 in a low key ceremony. Minissha had kept the news of her wedding a secret as well. It became common knowledge when actress and socialite Pooja Bedi, who is also the first cousin of Ryan, congratulated the couple on Twitter.

However, in 2018, rumours started doing the rounds that the couple have started living separately and their marriage has reached a point of no return. The reason behind Minissha and Ryan's married life hitting a rough patch was not revealed.

At that time, Minissha had not confirmed separating with Ryan. She did not even post about it on social media. Now, she confirms her divorce with Ryan. About the matter, Minissha said, "Ryan and I have parted ways amicably. The legal separation has been done."

Minissha last featured in a new play Hello Zindagi, which is penned by popular television actress Smita Bansal. Actresses Kishwar Merchant, Delnaaz Irani, Guddi Maruti and Chitrashi Rawat were also part of it. The theatre show revolves around five women of different backgrounds and characteristics, and who stay together in a posh flat in Mumbai.

Minissha is known for her roles in Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Kidnap among others. She also featured in Bigg Boss 8 in 2014. In web space, she has worked in Internet Wala Love