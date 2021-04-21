Minissha Lamba on Bollywood Struggles: No One Wanted to Manage Me, Did Everything on My Own

Minissha Lamba burst onto the Bollywood scene with Yahaan (2005), playing a girl trying to break free of societal shackles. She also did films like Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Bachna Ae Haseeno, Shaurya and Kidnap. Her movie appearances became fewer since 2013. The actress has now opened up on the struggles she had faced in the entertainment industry.

“No one wanted to manage me. They gave excuses about how they are busy as they felt my debut was an art-house kind of a movie. They did not want to put the energies into me. Everything I did was on my own. I did not have anyone pitching for me. People who wanted to work with me called me themselves. I got a call from Yashraj. Whatever work I did with Excel was because I had got a call from them. No one told them to take me. When I look back, the struggle was decent,” she told Times Now Digital.

Minissha started her showbiz career as a model for ad campaigns while she was still studying at Delhi University. During an ad shoot for Cadbury she was approached by director Shoojit Sircar for Yahaan.

“I feel initially I got very lucky. I do feel was blessed when I was doing a bit of modelling in Delhi, that’s when Shoojit Sircar was after me. I was not sure that acting was something I would want to do, but to him, he had found his Adaa in Yahaan. It took about six months to convince me. Yahaan didn’t get the kind of reception theatrically that we had all hoped. The 26th July floods happened in Mumbai and it occurred a couple of days before my movie released. The theatres were flooded out. It did not get the kind of response, of people coming to the theatre as the city had suffered a huge tragedy. I did not know anybody. I went to the biggest secretaries at that time to manage me. They did not want to put the energies into me,” she recalled.

