Minissha Lamba on Separation from Ex-husband Ryan Tham: If Something's Not Working, Part Ways Amicably

Minissha Lamba, who turned 36 on Monday, opened up about her thoughts on love and marriage in a recent interview. The actress separated from her husband Ryan Tham last year in August, but there are no hard feelings between the two. Speaking to ETimes, Minissha said that the most important thing for her is to be happy, and if a relationship fails to work out, then people should part ways in a mature way because life goes on. She also mentioned that these days people’s view on separation has gotten better and there is no stigma attached to divorce.

The actress, who made her debut in 2005 with Shoojit Sircar’s Yahaan opposite Jimmy Shergill, got married to Ryan in July 2015. After five years of marriage, the couple legally separated in August 2020. Ryan is a restaurateur and owner of a nightclub in Juhu, Mumbai.

Minissha also said that she is still open to love and told the portal that everyone is allowed to fall for these feelings and to feel the emotions and experiences that brings with them. The actress further said which woman would want to resist love. Even if her past experiences are not pleasant, if a person comes along and showers her with affection and kindness, then the woman would certainly break down the walls and let the person in.

Minissha has also worked with actors like Ranbir Kapoor in Bachna Ae Haseeno and Imran Khan in Kidnap in 2008. The actress told ETimes that she is currently looking forward to working for an OTT platform and will be signing something pretty soon. Minissha was last seen in the 2017 movie Bhoomi that starred Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles.