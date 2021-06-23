Minissha Lamba Was Cheated On By An Actor, Calls Him 'A Big Flirt’

Actress Minissha Lamba has decided not to date anyone from the film industry. She said that betrayal is one of the reasons why she doesn’t want to be involved with people from the industry.

In a conversation with radio host Siddharth Kannan, the actress said, “The reason why I would always shy away from wanting to date anyone from the industry, not just actors, was just this. Because there is so much temptation around all the time. I don’t want to say anything because there are a lot of people who are dating actors and it is not right to make a statement that will hurt somebody. But this was a decision that I took for myself and I would rather not. Because relationships, I feel, already are so difficult.”

When asked if she was cheated on in a relationship by an actor, the actress revealed, “In one relationship which I had with an actor, yes. But I think only because the personality of the person was such that they were a big flirt.”

Minissha has been part of films such as Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Kidnap and Well Done Abba.

