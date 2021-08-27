Minissha Lamba Shares Lovey-dovey Pictures with Her Businessman Boyfriend

Not long ago, actress and former Bigg Boss participant Minissha Lamba had revealed that she had found love in businessman boyfriend Akash Malik. They first met in 2019 at a Poker Championship event and has been dating for over a year now. In July they shared their pictures from a vacation in Goa after which Minissha had confirmed that they are together.

Now, Minissha took to social medai to wish Akash a happy birthday. She shared their pictures from a romantic getaway in which they seem very comfortable in each other’s company. Minissha captioned the post, “Happy Happy Akki Mal…. I wish you so much love and happiness < primarily with me of course. Here's to the most fun person I know ..the Best Jacuzzi partner I could ask for...the Most fun Travel buddy.. My best date for a dinner out... The life of any party.. The most chilled out chiller person ..and the Best and Most Honourable Codenames Player in town

To many more Birthdays together. Have a great one sweety (with me of course)(sic)."

Recently, Minissha appeared on a radio show hosted by Siddharth Kannan. During the interaction, she revealed that she had reservations about dating people from the film industry as she was cheated on in the past. Speaking about her former boyfriend who cheated on her, she said, “In one relationship which I had with an actor, yes. But I think only because the personality of the person was such that they were a big flirt."

Minissha is known for her roles in films like Kidnap, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd among others. She also featured in the 8th season of Bigg Boss.

