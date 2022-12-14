Pathaan’s new song Besharam Rang has not gone down well with Madhya Pradesh minister Dr. Narottam Mishra. The steamy dance number stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. While the song is getting love from fans, Mishra took offense over the song using ‘saffron costumes’. He demanded the changes are made and added that if the costumes are not changed, Pathaan will be banned in Madhya Pradesh.

He tweeted in Hindi, “The costumes are highly objectionable and the song has been shot with a dirty mindset.

The scenes and costumes of the songs should be corrected, otherwise whether the film should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh or not, it would be a matter of consideration."

Swami Chakrapani Maharaj also objected to the song. “There has been an insult of saffron and Hindu Sanskrit in Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan. Why is the film censor board sleeping? We will impose a ban! The Hindu Mahasabha will oppose it. Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, National President, All India Hindu Mahasabha (sic)," he tweeted in Hindi.

Besharam Rang was released on Monday. The song, sung by Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro, Vishal & Shekhar, was shot in an exotic location with Deepika slipping into some breathtaking bikinis.

Pathaan is an action thriller that is directed by Siddharth Anand and written by Shridhar Raghavan. The movie will star Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Helmed by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is slated to release prior to Republic Day, on January 25.

Read all the Latest Movies News here