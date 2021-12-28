Minnal Murali Actor Guru Somasundaram to be Seen in Mohanlal's Directorial Venture

Guru Somasundaram is a prominent face in Tamil theatre, who has also appeared in a few movies. He had ventured into movies with Aaranya Kaandam directed by Thiagrajan Kumarajan. He received critical acclaim for the movie, and he appeared in a few more movies. However, apart from Aranya Kandam and Joker, Tamil cinema has not used him well. But a Malayalam movie has cast him in a role that appears to be tailor-made for him. This quality role for Guru Somasundaram came in Nertflix’s new release Minnal Murali.

Tovino Thomas is playing the role of the superhero and the central character in the movie. Guru Somasundaram is Shibu, whose character is a social outcast. Guru received rave reviews for his acting in Minnal Murali. He is now receiving attention from different quarters.

Guru Somasundaram’s performance as the anti-hero in Minnal Murali has got him noticed by some of the finest people in the Malayalam movie industry. Guru will be seen in the much-awaited Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s treasure, which is being directed by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. This is the first film which is being directed by Mohanlal.

The film is based on the novel by Jijo Punnus. It is a fantasy thriller. Guru has also acted in two other Malayalam movies, titled ‘5 Sundarikal’ and ‘Kohinoor’.

If reports are to be believed once Minnal Murali was wrapped up, Mohanlal decided to cast Guru Somasundaram in Barroz. “I spoke to Mohanlal sir via phone and he said that we would be working together very soon and asked me to get my travel passes ready,” Somasundaram told ETimes.

Experts say that it is a good sign that Malayalam cinema is giving great opportunities to talented character actors.

