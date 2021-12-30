Minnal Murali Becomes First Ever Malayalam Title to Feature in Netflix's Top 10 Films Globally

Minnal Murali, directed by Basil Joseph, produced by Sophia Paul (Weekend Blockbusters) with Tovino Thomas in the titular role and Guru Somasundaram as the antagonist, has been receiving accolades from critics and fans across age groups since it premiered on Netflix on December 24, 2021. The film has been called an ‘out and out entertainer’ and ‘the homegrown desi-superhero film India needed’.

Once again proving that great stories are universal, in the first week of its launch, Minnal Murali is trending at number 4 on the global Top 10 list for non-English films on Netflix! This superhero film is also in the Top 10 in Films in 11 countries on Netflix, including #1 in four countries- India, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Talking about what sets Minnal Murali apart from other superhero movies, Thomas told News18 in an interview, “We see a lot of superhero movies and series outside India. In India, we have immense possibilities to make this genre even more than the West. We are trying to do it."

“We are also planning a sequel for Minnal Murali. Basil has got a basic idea and we can make use of the myths. With this film, we wanted the film to be simple and realistic. I am aware that superhero movies cannot be realistic but we have tried to make it look like it is grounded. It is set in a village of Kerala. There are no skyscrapers or any usual elements. This superhero is very different from what we see in Hollywood. We have seen films like Bhavesh Joshi and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and they aren’t the usual superhero characters," he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.