Basil Joseph is one of the most talented filmmakers and actors in the Malayalam film industry. With Minnal Murali, the filmmaker rose to fame and has now become a leading face of the industry after another hit with Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. Basil on Wednesday shared a piece of good news about his personal life. The filmmaker and wife Elizabeth Samuel have been blessed with a baby girl.

Thrilled to announce the arrival of our little bundle of joy, HOPE ELIZABETH BASIL ! She has already stolen our hearts and we are over the moon with love for our precious daughter.We can't wait to watch her grow and learn from her every day pic.twitter.com/RpQoLaCdm0— basil joseph (@basiljoseph25) February 15, 2023

Basil revealed the good news to his fans through his social media handles on Twitter and Instagram on February 15. The actor-filmmaker named his daughter Hope Elizabeth Basil. For those who don’t know, Elizabeth Samuel and Basil got married back in 2017 after a seven-year-long romantic relationship. Six years into their marriage, the couple has now been blessed with a daughter.

Basil’s tweet reads, “Thrilled to announce the arrival of our little bundle of joy, HOPE ELIZABETH BASIL! She has already stolen our hearts and we are over the moon with love for our precious daughter. We can’t wait to watch her grow and learn from her every day.”

Basil started his career as an assistant director to Vineeth Sreenivasan in 2013 for the film Thira. He directed three films after that, namely Kunjiramayanam (2015), Godha (2017) and Minnal Murali (2021). All the movies were both critical and commercial successes. Basil’s recent acting venture Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey was also loved by fans and minted good money at the box office. This has proven that Basil has what it takes to be a successful filmmaker and actor, and there is hardly any competition for him in the industry.

Basil is currently gearing up for his next acting venture Enkilum Chandrike which will hit the silver screens on February 17. The film is directed by Adithyan Chandrasekhar, the movie will also feature Suraj Venjaramoodu, Saiju Kurup, Tanvi Ram and Niranjana Anoop in prominent roles. The movie has been written by Adithyan Chandrasekhar and Arjun Narayanan.

