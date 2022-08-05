Minnal Murali Makers’ Next Film RDX To Focus on Martial Arts

Martial arts is a genre that is not explored much in Indian cinema with just a handful of movies with this theme. Yes, Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda, will be focused on a martial artist, but the Malayalam film industry isn’t far behind. The upcoming RDX is touted to be based extensively on martial arts.

Robert Dony Xavier, abbreviated as RDX, will star Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese, and Neeraj Madhav. The trio of actors will work together for the first time in this movie. Nahas Hidhayath is the director of this film produced by Sophia Paul under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters Productions.

The makers have also revealed that martial arts will play a crucial role in RDX, with some great fight choreography. The film’s action choreography is being handled by National Award winner Anpariv. He is the man behind mega-hits like the KGF films, Kaithi and Vikram. He is also choreographing for Prashanth Neel’s Salaar starring Prabhas.

Sophia, who was involved in Tovino Thomas’ hit Minnal Murali, the first superhero film in Malayalam, said she will work with the renowned stunt choreographer team Anbariv on her upcoming project.

The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Alex J Pulickal who shot Action Hero Biju, Driving Licence, and music composer Sam CS.

RDX will start its shooting on August 17 with a puja ceremony at Edappally Anchumana Temple in Kochi. The shooting is expected to last for 90 days.

