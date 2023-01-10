Minnal Murali Star Tovino Thomas Meets 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni, Shares His Experience

Tovino Thomas appeared to be starstruck when he met former Indian captain MS Dhoni. On Monday evening, the Thallumaala actor tweeted a photo of himself and Dhoni and expressed his admiration for the cricket legend's personality. Talking about India's “Captain Cool," the Mollywood superstar wrote, “Had a great experience spending time with Captain Cool. That very persona we have seen onscreen - cool, composed and spontaneous brilliance is the man himself in person”.

Tovino Thomas went on to say in the note that they had a great conversation, and MS Dhoni said thoughtful things in a very easy way. The note further read, “We had great conversations and there was this typical ease with which he would say the most thoughtful things. I feel truly fortunate to have had this opportunity; a great role model for all. Wishing more glitter to your illustrious journey."

In the picture, both celebrities were dressed in all-black outfits. The meeting appears to have taken place at the Taj Bekal Resort, and Dhoni and Tovino are all smiles for the camera. Take a look at the picture below.

Time spent "Cool". Had a great experience spending time with Captain Cool. That very persona we have seen onscreen - cool, composed and spontaneous brilliance is the man himself in person. We had great conversations and there was this typical ease in which he would say the most.. pic.twitter.com/AXLiAF3hTr— Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) January 9, 2023

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “My two fav together”. Another user added, “Finally, Minnal Murali meets his match”.

My two fav together ❤️❤️— ‍♀️Katherine⭐️ (@star_varshi) January 9, 2023

Finally, Minnal Murali meets his match— Manoj KR (@ManojKumarRadh6) January 10, 2023

A user also commented, “So glad to see this. Love you both”.

@ttovino glad to see this @msdhoni ❤️❤️❤️ love you both ❤️— Safal Rasheed (@itz_me_safal) January 9, 2023

On Saturday during an event in Bekal, Dhoni unveiled the autobiography of renowned techno-educator Professor K K Abdul Gaffar. Additionally, he gave Tovino a copy of the book Njaan Sakshi (Me as the Witness). Apart from Tovino, there were many additional dignitaries in attendance.

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas was last seen in an action entertainer film titled, Thallumaala. The film was helmed by Khalid Rahman and also starred Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lukman Avaran and Shine Tom Chacko and Chemban Vinod Jose in pivotal roles. 'Thallumaala,' with its never-before-seen execution style and performances, quickly became one of the audience's favourite movies of 2022.

Tovino Thomas, on the other hand, underwent a stunning body transformation for his upcoming film Adrishya Jalakangal. Apart from that, the actor also has several highly anticipated projects in the works, including Varavu, Ajayante Randam Moshanam and Pallichattambi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here