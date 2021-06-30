Minnisha Lamba Remembers Raj Kaushal: Shooting Anthony Kaun Hai was a Learning Experience

Minnisha Lamba, who was a part of Raj Kaushal’s 2006 directorial Anthony Kaun Hai?, is shocked to hear about the untimely demise of the filmmaker. When contacted, she said, “So saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Raj Kaushal. I remember doing one of my earlier films. He was such an energetic person and was really soft spoken. I still remember his twinkling eyes and reassuring smile. He was also very learned and could hold on various topics. My time shooting Anthony Kaun Hai? with him as our captain, was a time of great learning."

Lamba further revealed that she shot her first sync sound film with him at a time when the technology was used by big production houses, “He wanted to get every element of the film making process to perfection and he didn’t compromise on the quality of the product. A man of immense energy who would have the time even after a long working day to address issues or just have a meal and be genial with the cast and crew.”

While she wasn’t in touch with Kaushal for a long time, the actor says that the filmmaker was surely doing a good job, “I can imagine the positive impact you would have on the people whose lives you have touched on a daily basis. I wish your soul peace on your onward journey and strength for your loved ones."

